Winnetka, IL
894 Green Bay Road A13
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

894 Green Bay Road A13

894 Green Bay Road · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

894 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A13 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
894 Green Bay Road A13 - Property Id: 248625

Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK
Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF. Nice size bedrooms each fitting a queen size bed. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Walking distance from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well! All units have central heat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248625
Property Id 248625

(RLNE5870991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 Green Bay Road A13 have any available units?
894 Green Bay Road A13 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 894 Green Bay Road A13 have?
Some of 894 Green Bay Road A13's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 Green Bay Road A13 currently offering any rent specials?
894 Green Bay Road A13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 Green Bay Road A13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 894 Green Bay Road A13 is pet friendly.
Does 894 Green Bay Road A13 offer parking?
No, 894 Green Bay Road A13 does not offer parking.
Does 894 Green Bay Road A13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 Green Bay Road A13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 Green Bay Road A13 have a pool?
No, 894 Green Bay Road A13 does not have a pool.
Does 894 Green Bay Road A13 have accessible units?
No, 894 Green Bay Road A13 does not have accessible units.
Does 894 Green Bay Road A13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 894 Green Bay Road A13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 894 Green Bay Road A13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 894 Green Bay Road A13 does not have units with air conditioning.
