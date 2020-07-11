47 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Rogers Park
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,150
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
624 sqft
Newly updated homes near Loyola Beach. 24-hour laundry and 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the onsite media room and lobby. Close to Loyola University of Chicago. Right on North Sheridan Road.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,492
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
59 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,780
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
1 Unit Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,590
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Uptown
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,397
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
15 Units Available
Lakeview
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,408
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1135 sqft
An upscale environment with high-end amenities. Heated pool and cabanas on sundeck, indoor parking, private dog park. In sought-after Lakeview neighborhood with shops, restaurants close by.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 08:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Lakeview
515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,195
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and enormous closets. Community includes on-site laundry and covered parking. Near bars and restaurants on North Broadway Street. Minutes from Lake Shore Drive and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Lakeview
450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,035
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Lake Michigan, Wrigley Field and Belmont Harbor. Cat-friendly apartment complex featuring studio and one-bedroom layouts with contemporary kitchens and separate dining rooms. On-site laundry, bike storage and reserved covered parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
$
5 Units Available
Lakeview
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,317
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
595 sqft
Elegant apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Secured entry. Lake and city views. Near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Close to Lake Michigan. Right by CTA bus and train stops.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 08:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Lakeview
3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,080
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans. On-site laundry available. Close to the nightlife of the Lakeview neighborhood. Within minutes of Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Lakeview
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,020
1 Bedroom
Ask
Vintage apartments just steps from the shops, restaurants and bars on Sheffield Avenue. Home highlights include ceramic-tiled baths and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage and laundry center. Near the Belmont Theater District.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview
544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,064
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,432
725 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with bright, sunny interiors, large closets, on-site laundry and controlled access for safety. Steps from Lake Michigan in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
$
12 Units Available
Lakeview
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,145
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
650 sqft
Contemporary apartments with large bedrooms, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Bike storage available. Near the Lakeshore Trail, Wrigley Field and Lincoln Park. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:47pm
$
22 Units Available
Lakeview
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,099
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
500 sqft
Modern apartments within walking distance to Wrigley Field. Also close to Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, large windows and huge closets. Reserved covered parking and 24-hour apartment maintenance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:46pm
$
9 Units Available
Lakeview
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,135
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
590 sqft
Within easy reach to Lincoln Park and Diversey Driving Range. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with bay windows, large closets and contemporary kitchens in a vintage building with a business center, laundry and bike room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
11 Units Available
Lakeview
455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,109
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Bright and spacious studio and one-bedroom apartments convenient to some of Lakeview's finest shops and eateries. Modern kitchen with pantry and ample closet space found in every home. Select units feature dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:40pm
$
13 Units Available
Lakeview
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,155
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with wall-to-wall windows and hardwood floors. Near all the bars on Broadway Street. Near the Lakefront Trail and Lake Michigan. Easy access to trains and buses.
City Guide for Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, Illinois.

Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Wilmette, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Wilmette apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Wilmette apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

