Home
/
Wilmette, IL
/
605 Park Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 Park Avenue
605 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Wilmette
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
Location
605 Park Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Park Avenue have any available units?
605 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmette, IL
.
What amenities does 605 Park Avenue have?
Some of 605 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 605 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmette
.
Does 605 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 605 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 605 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
