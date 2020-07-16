All apartments in Wilmette
Find more places like 605 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmette, IL
/
605 Park Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

605 Park Avenue

605 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wilmette
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

605 Park Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Park Avenue have any available units?
605 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmette, IL.
What amenities does 605 Park Avenue have?
Some of 605 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 605 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmette.
Does 605 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 605 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 605 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd
Wilmette, IL 60091

Similar Pages

Wilmette 1 BedroomsWilmette 2 Bedrooms
Wilmette 3 BedroomsWilmette Apartments with Balconies
Wilmette Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILMaywood, ILBlue Island, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, IL
La Grange, ILLa Grange Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILRound Lake Beach, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College