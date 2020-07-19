Rent Calculator
All apartments in Will County
Find more places like 23122 West Culver Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Will County, IL
/
23122 West Culver Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23122 West Culver Street
23122 West Culver Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
23122 West Culver Street, Will County, IL 60544
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23122 West Culver Street have any available units?
23122 West Culver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Will County, IL
.
What amenities does 23122 West Culver Street have?
Some of 23122 West Culver Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23122 West Culver Street currently offering any rent specials?
23122 West Culver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23122 West Culver Street pet-friendly?
No, 23122 West Culver Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Will County
.
Does 23122 West Culver Street offer parking?
Yes, 23122 West Culver Street offers parking.
Does 23122 West Culver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23122 West Culver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23122 West Culver Street have a pool?
No, 23122 West Culver Street does not have a pool.
Does 23122 West Culver Street have accessible units?
No, 23122 West Culver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23122 West Culver Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23122 West Culver Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23122 West Culver Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23122 West Culver Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
