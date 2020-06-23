255 East Liberty Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage

This Courthouse Square Condo has historic brick exteriors while the interior has a spacious master bedroom, a bright living area with natural lighting, fresh new carpeting, all new paint, bathroom with overhead vanity lighting and washer and dryer in your unit. Includes Water, Heat, Garage Heated Parking, and Gas. A Pet-Friendly Building. Granite countertop island is perfect for entertaining! Your private balcony overlooks professional landscaping, the Illinois Prairie Path, and the CHS mini golf course. Great amenities includes a secured keyed and intercom system, poolside sundeck, lounge, heated outdoor swimming pool, outdoor deck with firepit, fitness studio, bike storage and personal storage unit. Green building with LEED Silver Certification with luxury style living. With walking distance to Wheaton Metra, Wheaton Downtown Restaurants/Shopping, Wheaton College and has a WalkScore of 92, there's no doubt that "you are living in the center of it all"! This unit is for sale, rent to own option, or for 2 year rental.