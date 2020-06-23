All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:56 AM

255 East Liberty Drive

255 East Liberty Drive · (630) 234-4185
Location

255 East Liberty Drive, Wheaton, IL 60187

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 507-2 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
This Courthouse Square Condo has historic brick exteriors while the interior has a spacious master bedroom, a bright living area with natural lighting, fresh new carpeting, all new paint, bathroom with overhead vanity lighting and washer and dryer in your unit. Includes Water, Heat, Garage Heated Parking, and Gas. A Pet-Friendly Building. Granite countertop island is perfect for entertaining! Your private balcony overlooks professional landscaping, the Illinois Prairie Path, and the CHS mini golf course. Great amenities includes a secured keyed and intercom system, poolside sundeck, lounge, heated outdoor swimming pool, outdoor deck with firepit, fitness studio, bike storage and personal storage unit. Green building with LEED Silver Certification with luxury style living. With walking distance to Wheaton Metra, Wheaton Downtown Restaurants/Shopping, Wheaton College and has a WalkScore of 92, there's no doubt that "you are living in the center of it all"! This unit is for sale, rent to own option, or for 2 year rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 East Liberty Drive have any available units?
255 East Liberty Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 East Liberty Drive have?
Some of 255 East Liberty Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 East Liberty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
255 East Liberty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 East Liberty Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 East Liberty Drive is pet friendly.
Does 255 East Liberty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 255 East Liberty Drive offers parking.
Does 255 East Liberty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 East Liberty Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 East Liberty Drive have a pool?
Yes, 255 East Liberty Drive has a pool.
Does 255 East Liberty Drive have accessible units?
No, 255 East Liberty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 255 East Liberty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 East Liberty Drive has units with dishwashers.
