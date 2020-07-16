All apartments in Wheaton
Find more places like 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheaton, IL
/
1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A

1588 Timber Trl · (847) 796-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wheaton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1588 Timber Trl, Wheaton, IL 60189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Split-Level Town House for Rent in Wheaton!

VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W6mWZYHe2r4

Open and bright floor plan offers generous living space! Enter into the living room featuring hardwood laminate flooring, which opens up to the dining space and galley kitchen. The kitchen has abundant counter space and fantastic cabinet space for storage, all appliances stay. The lower level is an entirely open room, with hardwood laminate flooring, a laundry room, and half bathroom. The top floor hosts both bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms are sizeable with fantastic closet space! One car attached garage, and driveway parking. Community pool and additional guest parking is available.

School Data
Elementary: Madison (200)
Junior High: Edison (200)
High School: Wheaton Warrenville South H S (200)

AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020! Prefer a 12-month lease agreement or longer. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. Water included with the rent.
Community Pool; Guest Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A have any available units?
1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheaton, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheaton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A have?
Some of 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A currently offering any rent specials?
1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A is pet friendly.
Does 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A offer parking?
Yes, 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A offers parking.
Does 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A have a pool?
Yes, 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A has a pool.
Does 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A have accessible units?
No, 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street
Wheaton, IL 60187
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir
Wheaton, IL 60189
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr
Wheaton, IL 60187
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd
Wheaton, IL 60187
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct
Wheaton, IL 60189
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr
Wheaton, IL 60187
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St
Wheaton, IL 60187

Similar Pages

Wheaton 1 BedroomsWheaton 2 Bedrooms
Wheaton Apartments with PoolsWheaton Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheaton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, IL
Joliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Wheaton CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity