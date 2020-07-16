1588 Timber Trail, Unit 23A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Split-Level Town House for Rent in Wheaton!



VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=W6mWZYHe2r4



Open and bright floor plan offers generous living space! Enter into the living room featuring hardwood laminate flooring, which opens up to the dining space and galley kitchen. The kitchen has abundant counter space and fantastic cabinet space for storage, all appliances stay. The lower level is an entirely open room, with hardwood laminate flooring, a laundry room, and half bathroom. The top floor hosts both bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms are sizeable with fantastic closet space! One car attached garage, and driveway parking. Community pool and additional guest parking is available.



School Data

Elementary: Madison (200)

Junior High: Edison (200)

High School: Wheaton Warrenville South H S (200)



AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020! Prefer a 12-month lease agreement or longer. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. Water included with the rent.

