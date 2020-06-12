All apartments in Westmont
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:26 AM

508 North Cass Avenue

508 North Cass Avenue · (630) 750-5585
Location

508 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Remodeled 2 BR condo in the Western suburb of Westmont. Unit is move in ready & features living room & dining room, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash and beautiful newer cabinets, granite counter counter tops, large bedrooms with walk in closet. Includes a private balcony & central HVAC. Non-smoking. Coin laundry. Great amenities are 1 block away or less: Starbucks coffee shop, Jewel grocery store, Walgreens drug store, Library, Police station, Fritz Werley Park (basketball, tennis, etc), Plenty of restaurants, Ogden Ave bus stop. Excellent location-less than 1/2 mile to quaint downtown Westmont with everything from restaurants to a Metra station. Minutes away from I-294 and Rt. 83 for easy access to downtown Chicago, Oakbrook Mall, and downtown Downers Grove, Clarendon Hills, and Hinsdale. Includes one garage spot and 1 surface space. Management runs credit report & background check. Non-refundable application Fee is $35 (per adult 18 years old and older) Good employment history required. Pet fees: non-aggressive dogs only under 50 lbs. allowed. * Monthly: $30 for 1 dog OR $50 for 2 dogs * Pet deposit: $500 for 1 dog OR $700 for 2 dogs. Tenant pays for Rent, Security deposit, Electricity, Internet/TV, Central HVAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 North Cass Avenue have any available units?
508 North Cass Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 North Cass Avenue have?
Some of 508 North Cass Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 North Cass Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
508 North Cass Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 North Cass Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 North Cass Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 508 North Cass Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 508 North Cass Avenue does offer parking.
Does 508 North Cass Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 North Cass Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 North Cass Avenue have a pool?
No, 508 North Cass Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 508 North Cass Avenue have accessible units?
No, 508 North Cass Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 508 North Cass Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 North Cass Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 North Cass Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 North Cass Avenue has units with air conditioning.
