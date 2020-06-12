508 North Cass Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Remodeled 2 BR condo in the Western suburb of Westmont. Unit is move in ready & features living room & dining room, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash and beautiful newer cabinets, granite counter counter tops, large bedrooms with walk in closet. Includes a private balcony & central HVAC. Non-smoking. Coin laundry. Great amenities are 1 block away or less: Starbucks coffee shop, Jewel grocery store, Walgreens drug store, Library, Police station, Fritz Werley Park (basketball, tennis, etc), Plenty of restaurants, Ogden Ave bus stop. Excellent location-less than 1/2 mile to quaint downtown Westmont with everything from restaurants to a Metra station. Minutes away from I-294 and Rt. 83 for easy access to downtown Chicago, Oakbrook Mall, and downtown Downers Grove, Clarendon Hills, and Hinsdale. Includes one garage spot and 1 surface space. Management runs credit report & background check. Non-refundable application Fee is $35 (per adult 18 years old and older) Good employment history required. Pet fees: non-aggressive dogs only under 50 lbs. allowed. * Monthly: $30 for 1 dog OR $50 for 2 dogs * Pet deposit: $500 for 1 dog OR $700 for 2 dogs. Tenant pays for Rent, Security deposit, Electricity, Internet/TV, Central HVAC.