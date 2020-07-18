All apartments in Westmont
318 South Park Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:10 PM

318 South Park Street

318 South Park Street · (815) 762-1325
Location

318 South Park Street, Westmont, IL 60559

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2812 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful & spacious executive home in town. Hardwood floors, Maple cabinetry, Fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, 2 car attached garage, and more! Luxury finishes, convenient location, great rental! CLOSE WALK TO COMMUTER TRAIN. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 South Park Street have any available units?
318 South Park Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 South Park Street have?
Some of 318 South Park Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 South Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 South Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 South Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 South Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 318 South Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 South Park Street offers parking.
Does 318 South Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 South Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 South Park Street have a pool?
No, 318 South Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 South Park Street have accessible units?
No, 318 South Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 South Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 South Park Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 South Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 South Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
