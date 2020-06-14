96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Western Springs, IL
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 36
1 of 38
1 of 32
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 25
Did you know Western Springs is the hometown of James Young, the guitarist of the rock band Styx? You could also say that this village is the "birth place" of the band as the name was decided after being discovered by a talent scout at St. John of the Cross Church in Western Springs. The band signed up with Wooden Nickel Records and quickly rose to fame. This village also served as the hometown of other famous people such as Melinda Culea, an actress who is best known for playing Amy in the 1...
Western Springs is part of Cook County. It is located on the northeastern part of the State of Illinois and is only 14 miles west from downtown Chicago. It has 2.79 square miles of land area with no water area. This village has almost 13,000 residents with a high population density of more than 4,600 people per square mile. This number is much higher compared to the average population density of Illinois of 221 people per square mile, so we hope you like getting cozy with your neighbors! The highest average temperature is around 75 and occurs during July. During the cold season, the lowest average temperature is around 27 and occurs during February. The name Western Springs came from the mineral springs that flowed through the western rim of the Cook County. This spring provided health benefits and attracted many people from all over who sought them. The spring has dried long ago, but the village is still remembered for it. This village has a sister city in the United Kingdom, Rugeley City. See more
Finding an apartment in Western Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.