All apartments in West Peoria
Find more places like Parkview Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Peoria, IL
/
Parkview Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Parkview Townhomes

2100 W Otley Rd · (207) 387-8213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2100 W Otley Rd, West Peoria, IL 61604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
accepts section 8
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to Parkview Townhomes! Combined with the affordability, amenities and convenience that you need to give you the comfort you deserve. You'll love being closet to it all, while being able to have you own little get-away right at home.

Your new home at Parkview Townhomes comes with refreshed interior finishes to include new countertops, hardwood-like flooring*, new cabinetry, 2-tone beige paint, plush carpeting, and so much more. Enhance your lifestyle with a convenient 3-bedroom floorplan designed specifically to maximize your space.

Parkview Townhomes are equipped with washer/dryer connections, spacious closets, parking options, and on-site maintenance. Conveniently located near the Peoria Civic Center, Bradley University, and the Peoria Greater Airport, we are sure you will see the benefits of living at Parkview Townhomes. Our community is also surrounded by supermarkets, banks, shopping, gourmet resturants, and so much more.

Seeing is believing. Call today to sche

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per adult occupant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview Townhomes have any available units?
Parkview Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Peoria, IL.
What amenities does Parkview Townhomes have?
Some of Parkview Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Parkview Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Peoria.
Does Parkview Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Townhomes offers parking.
Does Parkview Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkview Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Townhomes have a pool?
No, Parkview Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Parkview Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Parkview Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkview Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkview Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkview Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Peoria, ILBloomington, IL
Normal, IL
Pekin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bradley UniversityIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State University
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity