Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking accepts section 8 guest parking online portal

Welcome home to Parkview Townhomes! Combined with the affordability, amenities and convenience that you need to give you the comfort you deserve. You'll love being closet to it all, while being able to have you own little get-away right at home.



Your new home at Parkview Townhomes comes with refreshed interior finishes to include new countertops, hardwood-like flooring*, new cabinetry, 2-tone beige paint, plush carpeting, and so much more. Enhance your lifestyle with a convenient 3-bedroom floorplan designed specifically to maximize your space.



Parkview Townhomes are equipped with washer/dryer connections, spacious closets, parking options, and on-site maintenance. Conveniently located near the Peoria Civic Center, Bradley University, and the Peoria Greater Airport, we are sure you will see the benefits of living at Parkview Townhomes. Our community is also surrounded by supermarkets, banks, shopping, gourmet resturants, and so much more.



Seeing is believing. Call today to sche