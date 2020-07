Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires. From newly renovated interiors to exceptional amenities, our West Dundee apartments hold the key to a premier living experience.



Our community offers an alluring selection of exceptional one, two and three-bedroom floor plans that boast impressive sized closets, private patios or balconies, and plenty of space to entertain guests in the form of a large living room. More than that, our apartments are pet-friendly and offer full access to a variety of exciting amenities. A sparkling swimming pool, playground, outside grill and picnic area invite you to spend warm days outside. For those colder days, enjoy our clubhouse, fitness center and our indoor basketball court and spa.



Schedule a private tour to see our community in person and let us help you find the