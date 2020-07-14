All apartments in Waukegan
Waukegan, IL
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

The Landings at Amhurst Lake

1375 S White Oak Dr · (952) 260-9137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL 60085

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0224 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1024 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1524 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0435 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 1635 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 1235 · Avail. now

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landings at Amhurst Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
business center
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
tennis court
The Landings at Amhurst Lake Apartments, prominently located off Route 43 (Waukegan Road) in Waukegan, just west of Hwy 41 and minutes from I-94 and I-294, features one- and two-bedroom and two-bedroom with den apartment homes. The property’s close proximity to both the Waukegan and Great Lakes Metra stations provides numerous options to downtown Chicago. Visit the shores of Lake Michigan, Waukegan Harbor, Illinois State Beach Park or many other lakefront destinations are just minutes away from The Landings . The Landings’ spacious apartment homes include full-size washer and dryer units, gourmet kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. Also, select apartment homes feature private entrances, gas fireplaces and volume ceilings. The Clubhouse includes a Cyber Café and 24 hour resident business center and fully-equipped fitness center. Outdoor amenities include outdoor, heated pool, tennis court and playground. The Landings at Amhurst Lake Apartments offer residents an upscale lifestyle with an extensive amenity package and is located within the Gurnee School District, one of the most desired in north suburban Chicago.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: No security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $95/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landings at Amhurst Lake have any available units?
The Landings at Amhurst Lake has 29 units available starting at $1,274 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Landings at Amhurst Lake have?
Some of The Landings at Amhurst Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landings at Amhurst Lake currently offering any rent specials?
The Landings at Amhurst Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landings at Amhurst Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landings at Amhurst Lake is pet friendly.
Does The Landings at Amhurst Lake offer parking?
Yes, The Landings at Amhurst Lake offers parking.
Does The Landings at Amhurst Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landings at Amhurst Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landings at Amhurst Lake have a pool?
Yes, The Landings at Amhurst Lake has a pool.
Does The Landings at Amhurst Lake have accessible units?
Yes, The Landings at Amhurst Lake has accessible units.
Does The Landings at Amhurst Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landings at Amhurst Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does The Landings at Amhurst Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Landings at Amhurst Lake has units with air conditioning.
