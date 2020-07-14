Amenities

The Landings at Amhurst Lake Apartments, prominently located off Route 43 (Waukegan Road) in Waukegan, just west of Hwy 41 and minutes from I-94 and I-294, features one- and two-bedroom and two-bedroom with den apartment homes. The property’s close proximity to both the Waukegan and Great Lakes Metra stations provides numerous options to downtown Chicago. Visit the shores of Lake Michigan, Waukegan Harbor, Illinois State Beach Park or many other lakefront destinations are just minutes away from The Landings . The Landings’ spacious apartment homes include full-size washer and dryer units, gourmet kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. Also, select apartment homes feature private entrances, gas fireplaces and volume ceilings. The Clubhouse includes a Cyber Café and 24 hour resident business center and fully-equipped fitness center. Outdoor amenities include outdoor, heated pool, tennis court and playground. The Landings at Amhurst Lake Apartments offer residents an upscale lifestyle with an extensive amenity package and is located within the Gurnee School District, one of the most desired in north suburban Chicago.