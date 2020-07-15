Apartment List
/
IL
/
wauconda
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wauconda, IL

Finding an apartment in Wauconda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Wauconda
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
413 tower Dr
413 Tower Drive, Hainesville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 beds and 2.5 baths in grayslake school - Property Id: 25570 THIS END UNIT IS GUARANTEED TO IMPRESS!!GRAND ENTRYWAY WITH SOARING CEILINGS & OAK STAIRCASE. GAS LOG FIREPLACE W/ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 42" CABINETS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
4003 Burton Trail
4003 Burton Trail, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2322 sqft
Spacious home on private wooded lot in Burton's Bridge.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Kenwood Dr
122 North Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
Cute 1 bedroom house in a quiet residential neighborhood, Newly rehabbed and freshly painted, brand new flooring throughout. New appliances. Don't wait to make this home yours today!! GRT, LLC 847-915-1444 (RLNE3674899)

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.
Results within 10 miles of Wauconda
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
53 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
612 N Hough St B
612 N Hough St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 313225 Charming, newly remodeled Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Close to town, train, restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1285 SUMAC Trail
1285 Sumac Trail, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1803 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, PRACTICAL, OPEN DESIGN HOME FIRST WELCOMES YOU INTO THE LARGE FOYER, THEN THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND OVER TO THE DINING ROOM READY FOR YOUR LARGE FURNITURE.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
109 South Southport Road
109 South Southport Road, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
Ready to move in! All appliances included. Large 3 bedroom 1.1 bath two story with new carpet and flooring. Home has fenced yard and great location. Pets considered with additional security deposit. Credit check required - use my smart move.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Beach
1301 Tower Lane
1301 Tower Lane, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3442 sqft
Riverfront living at its best! Private, secluded location yet close to town and train! Wonderful views both up and down the river! Large 3400+ sq.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wauconda, IL

Finding an apartment in Wauconda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILLakemoor, ILLake Zurich, ILMundelein, ILGrayslake, ILDeer Park, ILMcHenry, IL
Barrington, ILLibertyville, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILCrystal Lake, ILLake in the Hills, ILCarpentersville, ILHoffman Estates, ILAntioch, ILRolling Meadows, ILWest Dundee, ILWheeling, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College