76 Apartments for rent in Wauconda, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wauconda offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
615 Lake Shore Blvd Apt D
615 Lake Shore Boulevard, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Magnifico! All new 3-bedroom 3 bath first floor apartment. With gorgeous views of Bangs Lake!! Rebuilt from the ground up!! Everything in the unit is brand new. Central Air. Laundry in-unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
665 West Liberty Street
665 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
2 story townhome tucked away in a quiet and peaceful area situated in a fantastic location! Move in ready with newer carpet + paint & large sunny window.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Wauconda

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.
Results within 5 miles of Wauconda
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Alta St
380 Alta Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935 Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3121 S Waterview Ave
3121 South Waterview Avenue, McHenry County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 bath house for rent. New kitchen appliances/Washer/Dryer/Central Air/countertops/ floors/doors etc. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW. (RLNE5935813)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Autumn Court
508 Autumn Court, Round Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2748 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent in Round Lake! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Great 1st floor with no stairs to climb. 2 Bedroom with 2 full baths including master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Brand new flooring thru-out entire unit. Brand new Fridge installed 3 months ago.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
26781 North Morey Street
26781 North Morey Street, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
976 sqft
REALLY CUTE HOUSE! TOTALLY REDONE WITH ALL NEW FLOOR, WINDOWS, DOORS, WALLS. NESTLED IN THE WOODED AND VERY QUAINT WILLIAMS PARK SUBDIV NEAR SLOCUM LAKE. HOME HAS A NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NICE OAK CABS, AND COUNTERS. 3 BED 1.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardner Terrace
1039 Heather Court
1039 Heather Court, Fox River Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
4097 sqft
Move In Ready home backing to Forest Preserve in Barrington School District! This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/8! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
24620 North Old Mchenry Road
24620 Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wauconda
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
31 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Shores
1442 N North ave b
1442 South North Avenue, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gigantic 3 bed 3 bath in Old Town! - Property Id: 173252 Extra large 3 bed 3 bath multi-level unit w/ private entrance is available immediately! Unique features throughout this bed and breakfast converted into residential address.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1153 N Knollwood Dr
1153 North Knollwood Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Available 08/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 325122 A bright and sunny townhouse in the desirable Knollwood subdivision which features vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, a spacious master bath with a walk in closet, a washer and dryer in

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
700 Kresswood Dr
700 Kresswood Drive, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Great Kresswood Trails townhome - Property Id: 323340 Beautifully maintained end unit town home in the highly desirable Kresswood Trails in McHenry .1770 sf plus 600 basement .

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
612 N Hough St B
612 N Hough St, Barrington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 313225 Charming, newly remodeled Two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse. Close to town, train, restaurants and shopping. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Walton Street
116 South Walton Street, Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1648 sqft
Barrington Village living! - Property Id: 289612 Light & bright, spacious home with huge finished walkout lower level. Perfect for in-law or teen! Walk to town, train, schools, library and much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Wauconda, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wauconda offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Wauconda. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Wauconda can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

