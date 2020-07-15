/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wauconda, IL
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
615 Lake Shore Blvd Apt D
615 Lake Shore Boulevard, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Magnifico! All new 3-bedroom 3 bath first floor apartment. With gorgeous views of Bangs Lake!! Rebuilt from the ground up!! Everything in the unit is brand new. Central Air. Laundry in-unit.
Results within 5 miles of Wauconda
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
413 tower Dr
413 Tower Drive, Hainesville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 beds and 2.5 baths in grayslake school - Property Id: 25570 THIS END UNIT IS GUARANTEED TO IMPRESS!!GRAND ENTRYWAY WITH SOARING CEILINGS & OAK STAIRCASE. GAS LOG FIREPLACE W/ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 42" CABINETS.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
605 S Jade Lane
605 Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
605 S Jade Lane Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse and second floor laundry offers many desirable and unique features. The kitchen is loaded with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Marina Park
122 Beauteau St
122 Beauteau Street, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedroom house with 2 baths located within walking distance to the lake and downtown. (RLNE4165758)
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
926 South Arlington Drive
926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4003 Burton Trail
4003 Burton Trail, McHenry County, IL
Spacious home on private wooded lot in Burton's Bridge.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
317 Fairlawn Drive
317 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
Bright, clean, and updated - completely move-in ready! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a double lot and has been completely renovated including all new plumbing, new water heater, new electrical, new HVAC and duct work, newly insulated, brand
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
24620 North Old Mchenry Road
24620 Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Alta St
380 Alta Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935 Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
26781 North Morey Street
26781 North Morey Street, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
976 sqft
REALLY CUTE HOUSE! TOTALLY REDONE WITH ALL NEW FLOOR, WINDOWS, DOORS, WALLS. NESTLED IN THE WOODED AND VERY QUAINT WILLIAMS PARK SUBDIV NEAR SLOCUM LAKE. HOME HAS A NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NICE OAK CABS, AND COUNTERS. 3 BED 1.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardner Terrace
1039 Heather Court
1039 Heather Court, Fox River Grove, IL
Move In Ready home backing to Forest Preserve in Barrington School District! This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3.
Results within 10 miles of Wauconda
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
9 Units Available
Baldwin
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1619 West North Street
1619 West North Street, Palatine, IL
STUNNING 5 bedroom and 3 full bath home located in Aspen Meadows Subdivision which is a close walk to parks/forest preserve & minutes from 53/90 and Deer Park Mall with a 3 car garage, great backyard and finished English Basement The moment you
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1285 SUMAC Trail
1285 Sumac Trail, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1803 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT, PRACTICAL, OPEN DESIGN HOME FIRST WELCOMES YOU INTO THE LARGE FOYER, THEN THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND OVER TO THE DINING ROOM READY FOR YOUR LARGE FURNITURE.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
227 West Wellington Drive
227 West Wellington Drive, Palatine, IL
Luxury single family house for rent in the elite Palatine neighborhood with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This house has open floor plan with open living room/dining room/kitchen/ family room layout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Countryside of Lake Zurich
880 Spring Court
880 Spring Court, Lake Zurich, IL
MOVE IN ANY TIME!!! Recently rehabbed 4 BR, 2.1 BA house with views overlooking almost 1/2 acre park like yard.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILLakemoor, ILLake Zurich, ILMundelein, ILGrayslake, ILDeer Park, ILMcHenry, IL