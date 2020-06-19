709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Vernon Hills for Rent



CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DPiPRQcE7qd



This one-bedroom condo in Vernon Hills sits in a quiet community setting. Close to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. This top floor condo offers a large family room, eat-in table area in the kitchen, and large bedroom with a double closet. The private balcony overlooks the courtyard.



School Data

Elementary: Country Meadows (96)

Junior High: Woodlawn (96)

High School: Adlai E Stevenson (125)



Available Immediately. No Pets. Prefer 12-month lease or longer.

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator