Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:00 AM

709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4

709 Court of Spruce · (847) 796-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

709 Court of Spruce, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Vernon Hills for Rent

CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DPiPRQcE7qd

This one-bedroom condo in Vernon Hills sits in a quiet community setting. Close to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. This top floor condo offers a large family room, eat-in table area in the kitchen, and large bedroom with a double closet. The private balcony overlooks the courtyard.

School Data
Elementary: Country Meadows (96)
Junior High: Woodlawn (96)
High School: Adlai E Stevenson (125)

Available Immediately. No Pets. Prefer 12-month lease or longer.
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 have any available units?
709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vernon Hills, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vernon Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 have?
Some of 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
