Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse fire pit guest parking hot tub pool table

Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living, great convenience, top notch customer service, gracious ambiance, quality construction, and much more, which adds up to the best value in town!



Our community has buildings clustered around six separate private courtyards; each with its own swimming pool or lush courtyard providing a relaxing yet energizing atmosphere.



In addition to our already superb community, in 2008 we added 44 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, complete with in-unit washer and dryer, balcony and great storage space!