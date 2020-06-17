808 West Illinois Street

Amenities
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398
3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting. Open concept living/dining. Kitchen has updated appliances. This place is awesome. Location is great. Close to Krannert and Engineering. Sorry, NO pets. Can't make a tour? Check out the video!
808illinois.com. Click on the three bedroom.
Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. Online applications are only accepted at our company website ppmrent.com.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/808-w-illinois-st-urbana-il-61801-usa-unit-3br2/0652fc65-a42d-4b84-9747-14c7046805f2
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5840992)