Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

808 West Illinois Street

808 West Illinois Street · (217) 351-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3BR2 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398
3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting. Open concept living/dining. Kitchen has updated appliances. This place is awesome. Location is great. Close to Krannert and Engineering. Sorry, NO pets. Can't make a tour? Check out the video!
808illinois.com. Click on the three bedroom.
Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. Online applications are only accepted at our company website ppmrent.com.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/808-w-illinois-st-urbana-il-61801-usa-unit-3br2/0652fc65-a42d-4b84-9747-14c7046805f2

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 West Illinois Street have any available units?
808 West Illinois Street has a unit available for $1,398 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 808 West Illinois Street have?
Some of 808 West Illinois Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 West Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 West Illinois Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 West Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 West Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbana.
Does 808 West Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 West Illinois Street does offer parking.
Does 808 West Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 West Illinois Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 West Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 808 West Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 West Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 808 West Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 West Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 West Illinois Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 West Illinois Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 West Illinois Street has units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Parkland College
