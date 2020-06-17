808 West Illinois Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398

3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting. Open concept living/dining. Kitchen has updated appliances. This place is awesome. Location is great. Close to Krannert and Engineering. Sorry, NO pets. Can't make a tour? Check out the video!

808illinois.com. Click on the three bedroom.

No Pets Allowed



