805 N. Busey Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
805 N. Busey Ave.
805 North Busey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
805 North Busey Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
805 N. Busey Ave. Available 08/01/20 -
(RLNE5725981)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have any available units?
805 N. Busey Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Urbana, IL
.
Is 805 N. Busey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
805 N. Busey Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N. Busey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N. Busey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. offer parking?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have a pool?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
