All apartments in Urbana
Find more places like 805 N. Busey Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Urbana, IL
/
805 N. Busey Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

805 N. Busey Ave.

805 North Busey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Urbana
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

805 North Busey Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
805 N. Busey Ave. Available 08/01/20 -

(RLNE5725981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have any available units?
805 N. Busey Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbana, IL.
Is 805 N. Busey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
805 N. Busey Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 N. Busey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 N. Busey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. offer parking?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have a pool?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 N. Busey Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 N. Busey Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave
Urbana, IL 61802

Similar Pages

Urbana 1 BedroomsUrbana 2 Bedrooms
Urbana Apartments with BalconyUrbana Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Urbana Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILDecatur, IL
Rantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Parkland College