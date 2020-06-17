All apartments in Urbana
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

802 W. Iowa

802 West Iowa Street · (217) 359-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 802 W. Iowa · Avail. Aug 22

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020**

5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave. A short walk to Krannert Center, the School of Social Work, and the Main Quad, this location offers centralized on and off campus living in Urbana.

•Utilities Included in Rent: Sanitary

•Utilities Tenant Responsibility: Electric, Water, Garbage

•Pets: No Pets Allowed

•Washer and Dryer: In Unit

•Parking: On Site - Included

•Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Range (Stove and Oven)

•Heating and Cooling: Central Heat and A/C

•Building Access Type: Secure Access

For more information, please contact a Ramshaw Real Estate Leasing Agent at 217-359-6400.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 W. Iowa have any available units?
802 W. Iowa has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 W. Iowa have?
Some of 802 W. Iowa's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 W. Iowa currently offering any rent specials?
802 W. Iowa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 W. Iowa pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 W. Iowa is pet friendly.
Does 802 W. Iowa offer parking?
Yes, 802 W. Iowa does offer parking.
Does 802 W. Iowa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 W. Iowa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 W. Iowa have a pool?
No, 802 W. Iowa does not have a pool.
Does 802 W. Iowa have accessible units?
No, 802 W. Iowa does not have accessible units.
Does 802 W. Iowa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 W. Iowa has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 W. Iowa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 W. Iowa has units with air conditioning.
