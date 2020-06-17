Amenities
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020**
5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave. A short walk to Krannert Center, the School of Social Work, and the Main Quad, this location offers centralized on and off campus living in Urbana.
•Utilities Included in Rent: Sanitary
•Utilities Tenant Responsibility: Electric, Water, Garbage
•Pets: No Pets Allowed
•Washer and Dryer: In Unit
•Parking: On Site - Included
•Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas Range (Stove and Oven)
•Heating and Cooling: Central Heat and A/C
•Building Access Type: Secure Access
For more information, please contact a Ramshaw Real Estate Leasing Agent at 217-359-6400.
