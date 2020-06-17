All apartments in Urbana
Urbana, IL
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

502 W. Green St. Unit #201

502 West Green Street · (217) 384-8001
Location

502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location. Located in the Campus Oaks condominium complex, the condo has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and bathrooms. The apartment comes furnished with beds, dressers, desks, and the requisite communal space furniture. The condo also has access to a private balcony. The 5/50 Green bus stop is located directly on the corner of the block across the street. From the apartment, you could walk to the bus stop in less than 90 seconds. This apartment will make the perfect home for you for the upcoming school year.

(RLNE1861884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 have any available units?
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 have?
Some of 502 W. Green St. Unit #201's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 currently offering any rent specials?
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 is pet friendly.
Does 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 offer parking?
Yes, 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 does offer parking.
Does 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 have a pool?
No, 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 does not have a pool.
Does 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 have accessible units?
No, 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 W. Green St. Unit #201 has units with air conditioning.
