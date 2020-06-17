Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location. Located in the Campus Oaks condominium complex, the condo has been renovated with a brand new kitchen and bathrooms. The apartment comes furnished with beds, dressers, desks, and the requisite communal space furniture. The condo also has access to a private balcony. The 5/50 Green bus stop is located directly on the corner of the block across the street. From the apartment, you could walk to the bus stop in less than 90 seconds. This apartment will make the perfect home for you for the upcoming school year.



(RLNE1861884)