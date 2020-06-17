All apartments in Urbana
Find more places like 308 West California Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Urbana, IL
/
308 West California Avenue - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

308 West California Avenue - 1

308 W California Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Urbana
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

308 W California Ave, Urbana, IL 61801

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Very nice bedroom with private bath within this 4 bedroom home close to campus. Common space shared with three other tenants. Common area includes kitchen, Laundry, livingroom, dining room, Back deck. Utilities included in rent
4 bed 4 bath house, bedrooms rented individually include private bath. Shared full kitchen with Stove/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer dryer and Kitchen table. Living room is furnished. All bedrooms have bed, private bath, desk, dresser, closet. Rent includes utilities, high speed internet, trash service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 West California Avenue - 1 have any available units?
308 West California Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbana, IL.
What amenities does 308 West California Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 308 West California Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 West California Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
308 West California Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 West California Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 308 West California Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbana.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 308 West California Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 West California Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 308 West California Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 308 West California Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 West California Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 West California Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 West California Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave
Urbana, IL 61802

Similar Pages

Urbana 1 BedroomsUrbana 2 Bedrooms
Urbana Apartments with BalconyUrbana Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Urbana Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILDecatur, IL
Rantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Parkland College