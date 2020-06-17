308 West California Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Very nice bedroom with private bath within this 4 bedroom home close to campus. Common space shared with three other tenants. Common area includes kitchen, Laundry, livingroom, dining room, Back deck. Utilities included in rent

4 bed 4 bath house, bedrooms rented individually include private bath. Shared full kitchen with Stove/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer dryer and Kitchen table. Living room is furnished. All bedrooms have bed, private bath, desk, dresser, closet. Rent includes utilities, high speed internet, trash service.