Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

2016 E. Michigan Ave. Available 08/07/20 3-bed, 1.5-bath home in Urbana available for August! - This home features a spacious living room that gets great natural light from the large front window. You'll also love the updated flooring. The master bedroom includes a large closet with storage above and the full bath with double entry is convenient to all 3 bedrooms and the linen closet. There is also a 1-car garage and the fenced in backyard is great for entertaining guests and pets.



$25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer costs.



Schedule your tour today!



(RLNE5899074)