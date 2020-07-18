All apartments in Urbana
2016 E. Michigan Ave.
2016 E. Michigan Ave.

2016 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2016 East Michigan Avenue, Urbana, IL 61802

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2016 E. Michigan Ave. Available 08/07/20 3-bed, 1.5-bath home in Urbana available for August! - This home features a spacious living room that gets great natural light from the large front window. You'll also love the updated flooring. The master bedroom includes a large closet with storage above and the full bath with double entry is convenient to all 3 bedrooms and the linen closet. There is also a 1-car garage and the fenced in backyard is great for entertaining guests and pets.

$25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer costs.

Schedule your tour today!

(RLNE5899074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 E. Michigan Ave. have any available units?
2016 E. Michigan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbana, IL.
What amenities does 2016 E. Michigan Ave. have?
Some of 2016 E. Michigan Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 E. Michigan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2016 E. Michigan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 E. Michigan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 E. Michigan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2016 E. Michigan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2016 E. Michigan Ave. offers parking.
Does 2016 E. Michigan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 E. Michigan Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 E. Michigan Ave. have a pool?
No, 2016 E. Michigan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2016 E. Michigan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2016 E. Michigan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 E. Michigan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 E. Michigan Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 E. Michigan Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 E. Michigan Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
