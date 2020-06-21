1507 East Washington Street - C34

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated gym clubhouse game room

Upscale Living at an Affordable Price. Large 850 Sq Ft, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartments. The Cove is a newly-remodeled, pet friendly complex located just off of East Washington Street in Urbana. This great location is just steps from the 5 Green Hopper MTD Bus Stop located at Lierman and Washington, and has great access to Campus, and the hustle and bustle of Downtown Urbana. The common areas of each buildings have been completely remodeled, and secure entrances have been added to each building. 24-Hour video surveillance has been added through out the complex, as well as a gated entrance ensuring this is a secure and safe complex. Resident only clubhouse! The clubhouse features a full gym, lounge area, and game room. Rent includes trash, sewer, water, FREE high speed WiFi throughout the complex, and a 40" LED Flat Screen TV in each apartment as well as a washer and dryer in each unit.



This apartment home is pet friendly with no breed or weight restrictions, with a non-refundable $200 pet fee per animal. There is a $25 application fee for each adult that will be living in the home. Application is not necessary prior to viewing. Contact us today to schedule a showing!