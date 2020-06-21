All apartments in Urbana
1507 East Washington Street - C34

1507 East Washington Street · (217) 769-0347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1507 East Washington Street, Urbana, IL 61802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
internet access
Upscale Living at an Affordable Price. Large 850 Sq Ft, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartments. The Cove is a newly-remodeled, pet friendly complex located just off of East Washington Street in Urbana. This great location is just steps from the 5 Green Hopper MTD Bus Stop located at Lierman and Washington, and has great access to Campus, and the hustle and bustle of Downtown Urbana. The common areas of each buildings have been completely remodeled, and secure entrances have been added to each building. 24-Hour video surveillance has been added through out the complex, as well as a gated entrance ensuring this is a secure and safe complex. Resident only clubhouse! The clubhouse features a full gym, lounge area, and game room. Rent includes trash, sewer, water, FREE high speed WiFi throughout the complex, and a 40" LED Flat Screen TV in each apartment as well as a washer and dryer in each unit.

This apartment home is pet friendly with no breed or weight restrictions, with a non-refundable $200 pet fee per animal. There is a $25 application fee for each adult that will be living in the home. Application is not necessary prior to viewing. Contact us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 East Washington Street - C34 have any available units?
1507 East Washington Street - C34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Urbana, IL.
What amenities does 1507 East Washington Street - C34 have?
Some of 1507 East Washington Street - C34's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 East Washington Street - C34 currently offering any rent specials?
1507 East Washington Street - C34 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 East Washington Street - C34 pet-friendly?
No, 1507 East Washington Street - C34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbana.
Does 1507 East Washington Street - C34 offer parking?
Yes, 1507 East Washington Street - C34 does offer parking.
Does 1507 East Washington Street - C34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 East Washington Street - C34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 East Washington Street - C34 have a pool?
No, 1507 East Washington Street - C34 does not have a pool.
Does 1507 East Washington Street - C34 have accessible units?
No, 1507 East Washington Street - C34 does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 East Washington Street - C34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 East Washington Street - C34 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 East Washington Street - C34 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 East Washington Street - C34 does not have units with air conditioning.
