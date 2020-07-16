All apartments in Urbana
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:03 PM

1405 Lincolnwood Drive

1405 Lincolnwood Drive · (217) 377-8850
Location

1405 Lincolnwood Drive, Urbana, IL 61802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,000

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is a must see! It comes with vinyl flooring in the large eat-in kitchen, carpet in the 4 large bedrooms, and vinyl wood plank throughout the living room and hallways. There is a washer and dryer included here and a one car attached garage. The yard is beautifully landscaped with a picnic table, among other amenities. You also have a full chicken coop set up for up to 5 chickens! Pets 40 lbs and under welcome here with a $250 pet fee.
Call Neves Group Property Management today for your showing!
(217)377-8850; www.nevesgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

