1405 Lincolnwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is a must see! It comes with vinyl flooring in the large eat-in kitchen, carpet in the 4 large bedrooms, and vinyl wood plank throughout the living room and hallways. There is a washer and dryer included here and a one car attached garage. The yard is beautifully landscaped with a picnic table, among other amenities. You also have a full chicken coop set up for up to 5 chickens! Pets 40 lbs and under welcome here with a $250 pet fee.

