Urbana, IL
1202 Ellis Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:10 AM

1202 Ellis Drive

1202 Ellis Drive · (217) 402-8577
Location

1202 Ellis Drive, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom one bath home less than a mile from Beckman, OSF and Carle with great access to MTD. Home is in the process of begin completely updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new paint. All new cabinets and countertops as well as stainless steel appliances were added to the kitchen. Home has huge master bedroom with two closets. Home has a two car detached garage, and a fenced back yard. This home won't last long so contact us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Ellis Drive have any available units?
1202 Ellis Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1202 Ellis Drive have?
Some of 1202 Ellis Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Ellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Ellis Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Ellis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Ellis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbana.
Does 1202 Ellis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Ellis Drive does offer parking.
Does 1202 Ellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Ellis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Ellis Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Ellis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Ellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Ellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Ellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Ellis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 Ellis Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1202 Ellis Drive has units with air conditioning.
