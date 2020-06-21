1202 Ellis Drive

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom one bath home less than a mile from Beckman, OSF and Carle with great access to MTD. Home is in the process of begin completely updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new paint. All new cabinets and countertops as well as stainless steel appliances were added to the kitchen. Home has huge master bedroom with two closets. Home has a two car detached garage, and a fenced back yard. This home won't last long so contact us today for a showing!