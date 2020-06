Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available April, 2020. Renovation includes a fully remodeled kitchen with new white shaker soft close cabinets, countertop, and tile flooring. Bathroom is being updated with new tile flooring and new shower surround.



Great one-bedroom apartment in duplex located in downtown Tuscola. Well maintained, high ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors. The apartment has a charming front porch as well.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719542)