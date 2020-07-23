13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
8 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
$
12 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1220 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
15333 TREETOP Drive
15333 Treetop Drive, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BDRM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS 1 CAR GARAGE ,IN UNIT LAUNDRY. 2 BALCONIES ONE IS SCREENED.2 NEW BATHS WITH GRANITE VANITIES. FLEX CORE BUILDING IS IS VERY QUIET. FORMAL DINING ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN.FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.

1 of 1

Last updated March 25 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Tree
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4818 West 122nd Street
4818 West 122nd Street, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Great remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo! Laundry in unit and central air. Big master bedroom with 2 closets and half bath. Great location close to everything! New carpet and laminate flooring. Large balcony to enjoy this hot weather!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9440 South 51st Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
14150 Sheffield Drive
14150 Shefiield Drive, Homer Glen, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1929 sqft
Spacious lofted penthouse condo in desired Homer Glen! This 2 bed 2 bath top floor condo is in pristine condition and ready for an occupant. Private balcony offer beautiful views! building offers garage parking and elevator.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
16435 Newcastle Way
16435 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
Large townhome overlooking open field in back features open first floor with laminate wood flooring, second floor loft overlooks the family room, deluxe master suite with double sinks, two car attached garage, all appliances, and a basement.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
City Guide for Tinley Park, IL

"Illinois-i'm your boy. Flat on the prairies Soil and stone Stretching forever Taking me home." - Illinois by Dan Fogelberg

Tinley Park is a big, lovely town that serves as a suburb of Chicago. Its quite close to the windy city, but still feels like its own sleepy little village. People feel like theyre in a fairy tale when living in Tinley Park because it is designed like a large quilt of parks and subdivisions. Everything is fit tightly and neatly together like a puzzle, and the neighbors are friendly and all know each other's names. Therere parades every month of the year, and _Business Week _has voted it the best place in the country to raise kids! The schools have super high test scores all around, and there are over 30 parks for all kinds of outdoor fun and recreation. Theres also the huge, five-acre White Water Canyon Water Park, mini gold, sports leagues, a roller rink and batting cages for sporty types to indulge in. The best part, though? Its totally affordable. Happy wallet, happy resident. There are so many subdivisions that there is something in every price range, whether youre looking at new, beautiful houses by the country clubs or old, cozy homes near the historic center. New residents here report that they feel like they've just come home as soon as they arrive in Tinley Park. Maybe the next one to say that will be you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Tinley Park, IL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Tinley Park offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Tinley Park offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Tinley Park. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

