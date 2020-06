Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM OVERLOOK THE PRIVATE BALCONY. VERY WELL MAINTAINED FLEXICORE BUILDING WITH A WALKING PATH BEHIND COMPLEX. PARKING SPACE IN FRONT OF THE GARAGE FOR SECOND VEHICLE. NEW FRUNACE AND A/C. GARBAGE IS INCLUDED. OWNER WILL PROVIDE WATER, GAS AND ELECTRIC FOR $1550 MONTHLY TOTAL.