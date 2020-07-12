437 West State Street

Amenities
Executive Suites Ready Now!! Largest Unit In The Building!! 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths With Large Living/Dining Room. Master Suite Has Walk IN Closet - Private Full Bath. 2nd Bedroom Has Full Hall Bath - Double Closet. Walk to Downtown Sycamore And All That The Main Street Has To Offer With Shops - Movies - Restaurants - & More!! UPGRADES: Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Hardwood Laminate Floors, Ceramic Tile, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER Laundry in Each Suite, Full Brick Exterior, $30/mo. water. "Uptown Living for Downtown Sycamore"