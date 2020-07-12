437 West State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Executive Suites Ready Now!! Largest Unit In The Building!! 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths With Large Living/Dining Room. Master Suite Has Walk IN Closet - Private Full Bath. 2nd Bedroom Has Full Hall Bath - Double Closet. Walk to Downtown Sycamore And All That The Main Street Has To Offer With Shops - Movies - Restaurants - & More!! UPGRADES: Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Hardwood Laminate Floors, Ceramic Tile, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER Laundry in Each Suite, Full Brick Exterior, $30/mo. water. "Uptown Living for Downtown Sycamore"