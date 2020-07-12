All apartments in Sycamore
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:40 PM

437 West State Street

437 W State Street · (815) 751-4171
Location

437 W State Street, Sycamore, IL 60178

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Executive Suites Ready Now!! Largest Unit In The Building!! 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths With Large Living/Dining Room. Master Suite Has Walk IN Closet - Private Full Bath. 2nd Bedroom Has Full Hall Bath - Double Closet. Walk to Downtown Sycamore And All That The Main Street Has To Offer With Shops - Movies - Restaurants - & More!! UPGRADES: Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Hardwood Laminate Floors, Ceramic Tile, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER Laundry in Each Suite, Full Brick Exterior, $30/mo. water. "Uptown Living for Downtown Sycamore"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 West State Street have any available units?
437 West State Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 437 West State Street have?
Some of 437 West State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 West State Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 West State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 West State Street pet-friendly?
No, 437 West State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sycamore.
Does 437 West State Street offer parking?
No, 437 West State Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 West State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 West State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 West State Street have a pool?
No, 437 West State Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 West State Street have accessible units?
No, 437 West State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 West State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 West State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 West State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 West State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
