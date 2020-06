Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator

LIVE IN A PIECE OF HISTORY......NOW AVAILABLE......FARGO RESIDENTS LUXURY SUITES ARE OPEN!! We Have This Second Floor 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH UNIT Ready To GO NOW!! Each Unit Has Luxury Finishes In Every Room - Kitchen Includes Espresso Cabinets - Granite Countertops - Stainless Steel Appliances - Open Living To Combined Dining/Living Room. Bedrooms Have Private Full Bath With Ceramic Tile Flooring - Granite Countertops - Floor To Ceiling Textured Showers With Double Glass Barn Slide Doors! Double And/Or Walk In Closets - Washer/Dryer IN EACH UNIT. Common Areas For Residents Include Lounge & Library. Don't Miss Out On This Chance To Live Some Place With A Special Story & History! One Of A Kind Opportunity In Our Area!!