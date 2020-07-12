All apartments in Swansea
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Villas At Crystal Lake

3735 Round Hill Rd · (833) 431-0181
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL 62226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3723-12 · Avail. Aug 7

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 3716-8 · Avail. Nov 7

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 3716-3 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3707-12 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 3711-3 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 3707-4 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas At Crystal Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!Imagine coming home to your own retreat! Our luxury apartments in Swansea, IL have everything you want and need. There is a full size washer and dryer in each home, along with a private patio or balcony with storage. Choose your view, either a serene lake with fountains, a peaceful meadow or courtyard with meandering walking trail. Open floor plans welcome you home with large bathrooms, generous closet space and gourmet, chef-inspired kitchens fully-equipped with all appliances. Go for a refreshing swim or read a good book by the gleaming pool. Get a good workout in our 24 hour fitness center equipped with TV's and personal trainer, or surf the net in our business center while you enjoy free Starbucks coffee. Let your furry friend run free in

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $130-$150. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas At Crystal Lake have any available units?
Villas At Crystal Lake has 14 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas At Crystal Lake have?
Some of Villas At Crystal Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas At Crystal Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Villas At Crystal Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas At Crystal Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas At Crystal Lake is pet friendly.
Does Villas At Crystal Lake offer parking?
Yes, Villas At Crystal Lake offers parking.
Does Villas At Crystal Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas At Crystal Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas At Crystal Lake have a pool?
Yes, Villas At Crystal Lake has a pool.
Does Villas At Crystal Lake have accessible units?
No, Villas At Crystal Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Villas At Crystal Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas At Crystal Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas At Crystal Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas At Crystal Lake has units with air conditioning.
