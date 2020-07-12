Villas At Crystal Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors fireplace ice maker oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed

Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!Imagine coming home to your own retreat! Our luxury apartments in Swansea, IL have everything you want and need. There is a full size washer and dryer in each home, along with a private patio or balcony with storage. Choose your view, either a serene lake with fountains, a peaceful meadow or courtyard with meandering walking trail. Open floor plans welcome you home with large bathrooms, generous closet space and gourmet, chef-inspired kitchens fully-equipped with all appliances. Go for a refreshing swim or read a good book by the gleaming pool. Get a good workout in our 24 hour fitness center equipped with TV's and personal trainer, or surf the net in our business center while you enjoy free Starbucks coffee. Let your furry friend run free in