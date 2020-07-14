All apartments in Swansea
Find more places like Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Swansea, IL
/
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes

1452 Cantwell Ln · (618) 227-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Swansea
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL 62226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1422-3 · Avail. now

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Unit 1449-7 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 1463-6 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
garage
parking
internet access
Great Place To Call Home!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee, $50 Occupancy Permit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month, Sewer: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 70 lb Weight Limit. No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Attached garage in some units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes has 9 units available starting at $1,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave
Swansea, IL 62226
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd
Swansea, IL 62226

Similar Pages

Swansea 1 BedroomsSwansea 2 Bedrooms
Swansea Apartments with ParkingSwansea Dog Friendly Apartments
Swansea Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO
Spanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity