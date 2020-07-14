Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee, $50 Occupancy Permit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month, Sewer: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 70 lb Weight Limit. No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Attached garage in some units.