Sullivan, IL
Westport
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Westport

2 Westport Dr · (833) 346-8027
Location

2 Westport Dr, Sullivan, IL 61951

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-07 · Avail. Sep 1

$669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westport.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
accessible
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
playground
Located in the charming town of Sullivan, IL, Westport offers affordable apartments with a variety of amenities. Choose from our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, equipped with spacious bathrooms, washer & dryer connections, generous closet space, and a private patio or balcony. Our residents enjoy a stunning community room, basketball court, gazebo, and picnic area as well as on-site laundry facilities. Located near many restaurants and small town school district. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! NOTE: Open Saturday & Sunday - By Appointment Only. *Westport Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 – One Month’s Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet/due at time of move in (refundable)
fee: $200 per pet/due at time of move in (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $15 - $25 per pet
restrictions: Weight limit – 45 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Off Street & Surface Lot Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westport have any available units?
Westport has a unit available for $669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Westport have?
Some of Westport's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westport currently offering any rent specials?
Westport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westport pet-friendly?
Yes, Westport is pet friendly.
Does Westport offer parking?
Yes, Westport offers parking.
Does Westport have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westport have a pool?
Yes, Westport has a pool.
Does Westport have accessible units?
Yes, Westport has accessible units.
Does Westport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westport has units with dishwashers.
Does Westport have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westport has units with air conditioning.
