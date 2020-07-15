Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool accessible accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage e-payments guest parking online portal playground

Located in the charming town of Sullivan, IL, Westport offers affordable apartments with a variety of amenities. Choose from our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, equipped with spacious bathrooms, washer & dryer connections, generous closet space, and a private patio or balcony. Our residents enjoy a stunning community room, basketball court, gazebo, and picnic area as well as on-site laundry facilities. Located near many restaurants and small town school district. Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! NOTE: Open Saturday & Sunday - By Appointment Only. *Westport Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.