525 MILLSTONE Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom Home in Weatherstone Subdivision, Ceramic Tiled Foyer Entry, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, 14 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, 14 x 11 Dining Area Provided Access to Back Yard, 15 x 14 Family Room, Full Hallway Bathroom, 16 x 15 Master Bedroom Includes Private Bathroom, 14 x 12 Second Bedroom and 13 x 12 Third Bedroom, Over Sized Two Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Close to Scott AFB, Shopping District, SWIC and Metro Link Station, Available 07/20/2020.