525 MILLSTONE Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

525 MILLSTONE Drive

525 Millstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Millstone Drive, St. Clair County, IL 62221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home in Weatherstone Subdivision, Ceramic Tiled Foyer Entry, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Brick Hearth Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, 14 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, 14 x 11 Dining Area Provided Access to Back Yard, 15 x 14 Family Room, Full Hallway Bathroom, 16 x 15 Master Bedroom Includes Private Bathroom, 14 x 12 Second Bedroom and 13 x 12 Third Bedroom, Over Sized Two Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Close to Scott AFB, Shopping District, SWIC and Metro Link Station, Available 07/20/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 MILLSTONE Drive have any available units?
525 MILLSTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Clair County, IL.
What amenities does 525 MILLSTONE Drive have?
Some of 525 MILLSTONE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 MILLSTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 MILLSTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 MILLSTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 525 MILLSTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clair County.
Does 525 MILLSTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 MILLSTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 525 MILLSTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 MILLSTONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 MILLSTONE Drive have a pool?
No, 525 MILLSTONE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 MILLSTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 MILLSTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 MILLSTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 MILLSTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 MILLSTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 MILLSTONE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
