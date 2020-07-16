All apartments in St. Clair County
2726 Frank Scott Parkway
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

2726 Frank Scott Parkway

2726 Frank Scott Parkway · (618) 558-0836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2726 Frank Scott Parkway, St. Clair County, IL 62226

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
PRIME LOCATION & very accessible beautiful office is now available for rent! Lots of different possibilities such as Real estate office, lawyers office, doctors office, etc. Over 6000 sq ft for total building. Possibility to rent out one level. @ $12/sqft for main level & $8/ sqft for lower level. Lots of visibility on a busy main road!! 15,700 Average daily traffic count!! Kitchen lower level and 4 Bathooms total! Also has a conference room! 25 parking spots with additional parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Frank Scott Parkway have any available units?
2726 Frank Scott Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Clair County, IL.
Is 2726 Frank Scott Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Frank Scott Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Frank Scott Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Frank Scott Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clair County.
Does 2726 Frank Scott Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Frank Scott Parkway offers parking.
Does 2726 Frank Scott Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Frank Scott Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Frank Scott Parkway have a pool?
No, 2726 Frank Scott Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Frank Scott Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2726 Frank Scott Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Frank Scott Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Frank Scott Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Frank Scott Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2726 Frank Scott Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
