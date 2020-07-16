2726 Frank Scott Parkway

Amenities

PRIME LOCATION & very accessible beautiful office is now available for rent! Lots of different possibilities such as Real estate office, lawyers office, doctors office, etc. Over 6000 sq ft for total building. Possibility to rent out one level. @ $12/sqft for main level & $8/ sqft for lower level. Lots of visibility on a busy main road!! 15,700 Average daily traffic count!! Kitchen lower level and 4 Bathooms total! Also has a conference room! 25 parking spots with additional parking available.