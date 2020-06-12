Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Pointe.
internet access
Prairie Pointe Apartments has everything you’re searching for in your new apartment home! Comfortable luxuries with rustic charm sets our community in its own category of distinguished apartment living in St. Charles, IL. Imagine coming home every day to professionally managed and newly renovated apartment homes, rich with thoughtful amenities all tailored to enhance your life.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-24 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Tenants are responsible for all utilities.