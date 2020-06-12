All apartments in St. Charles
1820 Wessel Ct · (831) 498-1316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
For a limited time take $500 off your move in costs OR $100 off of each of your first six month's rent on all two bedroom apartments!
Location

1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL 60174

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1812 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1718 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1811 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Prairie Pointe Apartments has everything you’re searching for in your new apartment home! Comfortable luxuries with rustic charm sets our community in its own category of distinguished apartment living in St. Charles, IL. Imagine coming home every day to professionally managed and newly renovated apartment homes, rich with thoughtful amenities all tailored to enhance your life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Prairie Pointe have any available units?
Prairie Pointe has 3 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Charles, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairie Pointe have?
Some of Prairie Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Pointe is offering the following rent specials: For a limited time take $500 off your move in costs OR $100 off of each of your first six month's rent on all two bedroom apartments!
Is Prairie Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairie Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Prairie Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Prairie Pointe offers parking.
Does Prairie Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairie Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Prairie Pointe has a pool.
Does Prairie Pointe have accessible units?
No, Prairie Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Prairie Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Pointe has units with dishwashers.

