Springfield, IL
Spring Meadows
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Spring Meadows

3117 Butler St · (479) 595-8249
Location

3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL 62703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3105-3105D · Avail. now

$705

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3121-3121J · Avail. now

$905

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 3113-3113A · Avail. Aug 8

$905

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 3117-3117E · Avail. now

$905

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
parking
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children. The apartment homes participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for all residents. Your new home is waiting...please call to schedule your private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Meadows have any available units?
Spring Meadows has 12 units available starting at $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Meadows have?
Some of Spring Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Spring Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Spring Meadows offers parking.
Does Spring Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Meadows have a pool?
No, Spring Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Spring Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Spring Meadows has accessible units.
Does Spring Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Meadows has units with dishwashers.
