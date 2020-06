Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rental units C and D are curently available in this stately home close to downtown Springfield. Loads of character with hardwood flooring and large eat-in kitchen.

1 bedroom/1 bath. Washer/dryer in basement. Amply parking behind building.

Monthly rent - 550.00 Security deposit - 550.00

Rental application fee - 50.00

Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord pays for trash pick-up.

5 unit Victorian style apartment building near historic Washington Park. Close to downtown Springfield. Loads of charm.

Units C and D available June 1st. Unit F available June 15th. Ample parking behind building.

Tenant pays all utlities. Landlord pays for trash pick-up.