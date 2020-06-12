/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silvis, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Updated fixtures and appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
304 8th street
304 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Silvis house for rent - Property Id: 240140 Updated 2 bedroom house in quiet neighborhood. Close to park and school. New flooring, recently painted rooms, new carpet in bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances. Enclosed front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Silvis
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$804
878 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 27th Ave.
1821 27th Ave, Rock Island County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
754 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home - Newly Renovated - Move In Ready - Indeed this home is awesome. Come and live here NOW. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances included, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Silvis
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1149 29th Street
1149 29th St, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Quiet & Clean Moline 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This 2 Bedroom townhouse sits in the heart of Moline close to public transportation. The Landlord supplies Direct TV in the living room with HBO & Show Time included. Over 200 plus channels. This is $120.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 2nd St
105 2nd Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
815 sqft
105 2nd Street, Colona, IL 61241 - Rent is $925, and the tenant is responsible for paying gas, electric, water, and sewer bills. A security deposit of $925 is required upon signing.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
710 4th st
710 4th Street, Colona, IL
2 Bedrooms
$790
948 sqft
Available 05/20/20 2 and possible 3 bed room house - Property Id: 278601 The house has been updated in 2017 with new shower, central air conditioner, new carpet, new heating system, front parking lot, and many others.
Results within 10 miles of Silvis
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Side
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Side
22 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willard - Wharton
1 Unit Available
1827 17th Ave
1827 17th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1827 17th Ave Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom House - Currently occupied home - nice quiet neighborhood Key features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Fenced yard CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5845908)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
3217 26th St
3217 26th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
806 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home - RENT READY! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent * Come and check out this great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home in Rock Island. Appliances are included and is pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uptown Moline
1 Unit Available
1841 13th Street
1841 13th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1254 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom . - Coming Soon!!! This property features: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Dining Room Living Room Kitchen with appliances Enclosed front porch This property will not last long.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Keystone
1 Unit Available
4524 7th Avenue - 1
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Rent lowered 5/18! Cozy new updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Spacious living room New stainless steel appliances New flooring Everything updated and ready for you! Located on the Rock Island/Moline border near Augustana Tenant is responsible for all
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1205 E RIVER Drive
1205 East River Drive, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Live right on the waters edge in luxury in a newly constructed building with sprawling Mississippi River views. The American Queen Cruise line docks in front of building several times per month. Unique layouts available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2920 24th Street - 204
2920 24th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2920 24th Street - 204 in Rock Island. View photos, descriptions and more!