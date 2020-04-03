3512 Lebanon Avenue

Amenities

Ready to open an existing or New business? This office & showroom space has 1710 ASQ, 500 of which is office space and 1210 is showroom space. Rent includes: Heat, RE Taxes, Water & Sewer, Parking lot Snow Removal, Landscaping Maintenance; Tenant only pays Electric, Internet and Phone. So much exposure with your name on the Monument Sign on Lebanon Ave. which is a high traffic road, surrounded by established businesses. 2 miles from I-64, close to Scott Air Force Base and lots of Retail & Other shopping Malls. There are many options with this building. This is close to a turn-key property and ready for you! Call us today for your private showing!!