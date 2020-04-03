All apartments in Shiloh
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

3512 Lebanon Avenue

3512 Lebanon Avenue · (618) 632-2625
Location

3512 Lebanon Avenue, Shiloh, IL 62221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Ready to open an existing or New business? This office & showroom space has 1710 ASQ, 500 of which is office space and 1210 is showroom space. Rent includes: Heat, RE Taxes, Water & Sewer, Parking lot Snow Removal, Landscaping Maintenance; Tenant only pays Electric, Internet and Phone. So much exposure with your name on the Monument Sign on Lebanon Ave. which is a high traffic road, surrounded by established businesses. 2 miles from I-64, close to Scott Air Force Base and lots of Retail & Other shopping Malls. There are many options with this building. This is close to a turn-key property and ready for you! Call us today for your private showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Lebanon Avenue have any available units?
3512 Lebanon Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3512 Lebanon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Lebanon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Lebanon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Lebanon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shiloh.
Does 3512 Lebanon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Lebanon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3512 Lebanon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Lebanon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Lebanon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3512 Lebanon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Lebanon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3512 Lebanon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Lebanon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Lebanon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Lebanon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3512 Lebanon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
