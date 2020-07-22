Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sherman, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Sherman should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Trevi Gardens
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
11 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$705
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 1 at 06:36 PM
41 Units Available
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvard Park
2269 S. 11th
2269 South 11th Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed house with a basement!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - 2 bed 1 bath house ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Nightingale Dr
19 Nightingale Drive, Sangamon County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4-Bed, 2.5-Bath House on West-Side Springfield - Property Id: 313816 4-bed, 2.5-bath house within the Pleasant Plains school district.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
3112 Rutgers Dr
3112 Rutgers Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
West-Side 3-Bath with Fenced Backyard and Basement - Property Id: 307904 West-side 3-bed, 2-bath home in neighborhood off of Wabash near White Oaks Mall.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mather and Wells Neighborhood Association
1722 E. Jackson St
1722 East Jackson Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL IF RENTED BEFORE JULY 1!!! - Newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath house. Large yard, washer/dryer hook ups, spacious kitchen, new paint and flooring. Large closets, tons of storage, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1504 Brenda Court
1504 Brenda Court, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1048 sqft
1504 Brenda Court Available 08/08/20 Adorable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom on the North West side! $1100 - This home is in a great location, has a fenced in backyard, washer dryer hook-ups, bi-level home, pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1701 W Governor
1701 West Governor Street, Springfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
1856 sqft
1701 W Governor Available 08/08/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Home at 1701 W Governor - Lovely home for rent on the west side of town near tons of amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
C. Lee Carey Neighborhood Association
1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
1819 South Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1667 sqft
Extra Large 3 Bedroom Single Family- Section 8 Welcome - No Cats Allowed (RLNE2389350)

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1728 E Melrose
1728 Melrose Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1728 E Melrose 2 bed 1 bath $650.00 - Cozy 2 bed 1 bath home at 1728 E Melrose. Fenced in front yard, cats and small dogs allowed. NO SECTION 8. Locally owner and managed. Hardwood floors throughout. Contact today for more information.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 W Adams
1550 West Adams Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
837 sqft
Two bedroom house in a great location! - This two bedroom one bathroom home is near Washington Park. It has a full basement, that is unfinished. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Most pets welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated October 12 at 10:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvard Park
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1921 S Pope
1921 South Pope Avenue, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Spacious home for rent at 1921 S Pope- - This home is both functional and cozy, complete with enough space for whatever you may need to accommodate for! It has 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Pet friendly with a deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Sherman, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Sherman should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Sherman may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Sherman. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

