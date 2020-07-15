All apartments in Schiller Park
3820 25th Ave

3820 25th Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3820 25th Avenue, Schiller Park, IL 60176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2BR 1 Bath in Schiller park,heat,water,gas incl - Property Id: 258048

SCHILLER PARK 1 BR GAS HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED

3820 25th Ave Schiller Park, IL, 60176

Location: 9630 Ivanhoe Ave , Schiller park , IL , 60176

Rent: $975
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only no dogs
Laundry: In Building
Parking: 1 Spot included in rent

Spacious 1BR close to O'hare. Renovated
Laundry in building
Heat, water and cooking gas included
No dogs allowed
Bus stop is less than a min walking distance
Groceries store is across the street
One parking spot is included in the monthly rent

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258048
Property Id 258048

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5872015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 25th Ave have any available units?
3820 25th Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3820 25th Ave have?
Some of 3820 25th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3820 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3820 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3820 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 3820 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 25th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 3820 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3820 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3820 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 25th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 25th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 25th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
