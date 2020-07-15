Amenities
2BR 1 Bath in Schiller park,heat,water,gas incl - Property Id: 258048
3820 25th Ave Schiller Park, IL, 60176
Location: 9630 Ivanhoe Ave , Schiller park , IL , 60176
Rent: $975
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only no dogs
Laundry: In Building
Parking: 1 Spot included in rent
Spacious 1BR close to O'hare. Renovated
Bus stop is less than a min walking distance
Groceries store is across the street
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258048
