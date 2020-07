Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

INCREDIBLE 3 BEDROOM IN SAUK VILLAGE - Property Id: 301973



This Awesome gem of a House Will Not Last Long! *Plush Carpet

*Spacious Living Room

*Modern Kitchen Appliances

*Ceiling Fans

*Plenty of Closet Space

*Generous Sized Bedrooms

*Fresh & Updated Bathroom



VIRTUAL TOUR available for qualified applicants



SECTION 8 WELCOME TO APPLY

*******APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS*******

*Credit Score 575+

*HOUSEHOLD INCOME $3525+

*No Evictions/ No Open Bankruptcies



For ALL inquiries and showing requests: Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Ms. A. Rose at DreamSpots Leasing(arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301973

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5934486)