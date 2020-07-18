Rent Calculator
All apartments in Round Lake Park
Find more places like 122 Kenwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Round Lake Park, IL
/
122 Kenwood Dr
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
122 Kenwood Dr
122 North Kenwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
122 North Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park, IL 60073
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 1 bedroom house in a quiet residential neighborhood, Newly rehabbed and freshly painted, brand new flooring throughout. New appliances.
Don't wait to make this home yours today!!
GRT, LLC
847-915-1444
(RLNE3674899)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 Kenwood Dr have any available units?
122 Kenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Lake Park, IL
.
What amenities does 122 Kenwood Dr have?
Some of 122 Kenwood Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 122 Kenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
122 Kenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Kenwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Kenwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 122 Kenwood Dr offer parking?
No, 122 Kenwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 122 Kenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Kenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Kenwood Dr have a pool?
No, 122 Kenwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 122 Kenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 122 Kenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Kenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Kenwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Kenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Kenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
