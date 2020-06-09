All apartments in Roselle
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:04 AM

617 CUMBERLAND Trail

617 Cumberland Trail · (708) 704-5420
Location

617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL 60172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit AA1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District. This Newly Updated Condo Features : GORGEOUS custom NEW KITCHEN, new stainless steel dishwasher. New light fixtures. New windows!, PRIVATE LOCATION with huge yard! Freshly PAINTED! 1ST FLOOR WITH HARDWOOD cherry LAMINATE FLOORS, CUSTOM WHITE WOOD SHUTTERS THRUOUT! Spacious master bedroom with updated master bath and walk in closet with custom closet organizers. REMODELED MASTER BATH WITH CERAMIC & JACUZZI. New surround in 2nd bath. Just Minutes Away From Parks, Woodfield Mall, Restaurants With Easy Expressway Access and Metra Transportation. Act NOW before Others Do!!! Relax on your own patio and enjoy your new country home. Located 1 mile from train station, and close to IL-290. 650 credit score and pets considered on case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 CUMBERLAND Trail have any available units?
617 CUMBERLAND Trail has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 CUMBERLAND Trail have?
Some of 617 CUMBERLAND Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 CUMBERLAND Trail currently offering any rent specials?
617 CUMBERLAND Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 CUMBERLAND Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 CUMBERLAND Trail is pet friendly.
Does 617 CUMBERLAND Trail offer parking?
Yes, 617 CUMBERLAND Trail does offer parking.
Does 617 CUMBERLAND Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 CUMBERLAND Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 CUMBERLAND Trail have a pool?
No, 617 CUMBERLAND Trail does not have a pool.
Does 617 CUMBERLAND Trail have accessible units?
No, 617 CUMBERLAND Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 617 CUMBERLAND Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 CUMBERLAND Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 CUMBERLAND Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 CUMBERLAND Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
