617 CUMBERLAND Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District. This Newly Updated Condo Features : GORGEOUS custom NEW KITCHEN, new stainless steel dishwasher. New light fixtures. New windows!, PRIVATE LOCATION with huge yard! Freshly PAINTED! 1ST FLOOR WITH HARDWOOD cherry LAMINATE FLOORS, CUSTOM WHITE WOOD SHUTTERS THRUOUT! Spacious master bedroom with updated master bath and walk in closet with custom closet organizers. REMODELED MASTER BATH WITH CERAMIC & JACUZZI. New surround in 2nd bath. Just Minutes Away From Parks, Woodfield Mall, Restaurants With Easy Expressway Access and Metra Transportation. Act NOW before Others Do!!! Relax on your own patio and enjoy your new country home. Located 1 mile from train station, and close to IL-290. 650 credit score and pets considered on case by case basis