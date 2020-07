Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Perfectly situated in Rolling Meadows, The Preserve at Woodfield offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, each with fully equipped kitchens, large patios and balconies, and abundant closet space. Enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer including an Olympic-size swimming pool, fitness center, and business center. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!