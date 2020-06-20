4607 KINGS WALK Drive

Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an Abundance of White Cabinets, All Appliances, Eating Area, and Separate Dining Room! Living Room Offers Glass Slider to Huge Balcony! Large Master Suite Features Remodeled Private Half Bath! Additional Bedroom and Full Hall Bath! Laundry in Unit and 2 Exterior Parking Spaces! Swimming Pool Included in Rent! Close to Highway, Trains & Shopping!