Home
/
Rolling Meadows, IL
/
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:10 AM

4607 KINGS WALK Drive

4607 Kings Walk Drive · (224) 239-3966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rolling Meadows
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an Abundance of White Cabinets, All Appliances, Eating Area, and Separate Dining Room! Living Room Offers Glass Slider to Huge Balcony! Large Master Suite Features Remodeled Private Half Bath! Additional Bedroom and Full Hall Bath! Laundry in Unit and 2 Exterior Parking Spaces! Swimming Pool Included in Rent! Close to Highway, Trains & Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 KINGS WALK Drive have any available units?
4607 KINGS WALK Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4607 KINGS WALK Drive have?
Some of 4607 KINGS WALK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 KINGS WALK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4607 KINGS WALK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 KINGS WALK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4607 KINGS WALK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Meadows.
Does 4607 KINGS WALK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4607 KINGS WALK Drive does offer parking.
Does 4607 KINGS WALK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4607 KINGS WALK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 KINGS WALK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4607 KINGS WALK Drive has a pool.
Does 4607 KINGS WALK Drive have accessible units?
No, 4607 KINGS WALK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 KINGS WALK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 KINGS WALK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4607 KINGS WALK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4607 KINGS WALK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
