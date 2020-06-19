Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rolling Meadows, IL
/
104 lexington Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
104 lexington Lane
104 Lexington Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rolling Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
104 Lexington Ln, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 lexington Lane have any available units?
104 lexington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rolling Meadows, IL
.
Is 104 lexington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
104 lexington Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 lexington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 104 lexington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rolling Meadows
.
Does 104 lexington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 104 lexington Lane does offer parking.
Does 104 lexington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 lexington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 lexington Lane have a pool?
No, 104 lexington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 104 lexington Lane have accessible units?
No, 104 lexington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 104 lexington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 lexington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 lexington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 lexington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
