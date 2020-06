Amenities

We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river. It will be available for move in the 1st week in April. We can schedule to show you the unit with an appointment. Please call Brian 815-298-4059 for viewing.